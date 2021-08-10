Dixie Fire: fighting fire with fire tactic

A firefighters using a drip torch to eliminate fuels between the fire and Crescent Mills, Plumas County, California, U.S, on Aug 8, 2021.

Tactical firing operations like these help secure the containment line, protecting homes and communities.

This is where the phrase “fighting fire with fire” comes from.

There are currently 11 major wildfires burning in the state.

Becomes second largest in California history.

The Dixie Fire started on 13 July and has since ravaged more than 489,000 acres (198,000 hectares).

Just 21% of the blaze is contained, according to officials.

VIDEO COURTESY: The Lassen National Forest