2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing hitting the track

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing resurrects the second-generation CTS-V formula.

With 668 horsepower and a six-speed manual transmission standard, this supercharged, rear-wheel drive V8 sport sedan hits 60 MPH in under 3.5 seconds on its way to a 200-plus mph top speed.

It competes directly with the BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63, offering similar (or more power) and less weight.

With electrification around the corner for GM's luxury brand, the Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing mark the end of Cadillac's development of internal-combustion sport sedans, for good.

For the full review and other automotive news and reviews head over to Autoblog.com