2022 Nissan Frontier Review | Autoblog

Nissan should make a new midsize truck more often.

Turns out, the company is good at it.

Waiting 17 years for a new Frontier is a rather unforgivable period of time — yes, the last time we had a new Frontier was in 2004.

However, that doesn’t take anything away from the new 2022 Nissan Frontier, because it’s a damn good pickup.

How good, you ask?

After a first go-round behind the wheel, it’s safe to say the new Frontier is officially on a level playing field with every other midsize pickup, and it’s reaching for a podium spot.

Autoblog obsessively covers the auto industry.

We are a trusted source of auto research, information, and automotive issues.

#nissanfrontier #frontier #2022nissanfrontier Get more Autoblog Read: http://www.autoblog.comLike: http://on.fb.me/13uhpVbFollow: http://twitter.com/therealautoblog