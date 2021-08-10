2022 Hyundai Kona N Short Cut

Taking a quick look at the new 2022 Hyundai Kona N.

It's so much more than just a Kona with a 276 horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four.

It's a legitimate hot hatch, even if it rides high and is classified as a subcompact crossover.

We were blown away by its handling poise and its upgraded chassis' ability to reign in all that power and torque.

It's surprisingly polished, yet there's still plenty of silly fun to be had: pressing the big N Grin Shift button on the steering opens up more boost and tells the transmission to hang onto revs longer for 20 seconds.

It's like running over a gold star in Mario Kart.