Dow Movers: AMGN, WMT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%.
Year to date, Walmart registers a 2.2% gain.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%.
Year to date, Walmart registers a 2.2% gain.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%.
Year to date, Walmart registers a 2.2% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 0.9%.
Amgen is lower by about 1.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 0.5%, and Apple, trading up 1.1% on the day.
In early trading on Monday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average..