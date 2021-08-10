Skip to main content
Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Dow Movers: AMGN, WMT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%.

Year to date, Walmart registers a 2.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 0.9%.

Amgen is lower by about 1.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 0.5%, and Apple, trading up 1.1% on the day.

