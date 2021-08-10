Tuesday 8/10 Insider Buying Report: POR, CVS

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Portland General Electric, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, James P.

Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of POR, for a cost of $49.79 each, for a total investment of $248,950.

Portland General Electric is trading off about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

And at CVS Health, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Edward J.

Ludwig who purchased 3,000 shares for a cost of $79.55 each, for a trade totaling $238,635.

Before this latest buy, Ludwig made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $216,000 shares at a cost of $72.00 each.

CVS Health is trading down about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

Ludwig was up about 2.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CVS trading as high as $81.81 in trading on Tuesday.