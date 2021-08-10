Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Christina Applegate , Reveals Multiple Sclerosis, Diagnosis.

Applegate, 49, took to Twitter in the early hours of Aug.

10 to share the news.

Multiple sclerosis, often called MS, is an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.

MS causes a person's immune system to attack its own healthy cells, which can be disabling.

There is no cure for MS, but symptoms can be managed.

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, over 2.3 million people have been diagnosed with MS globally.

And nearly 1 million people over the age of 18 have been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in the U.S. The exact cause of MS is unknown, but researchers believe it is the result of genetic and environmental factors.

Other celebrities who've been diagnosed with MS include Selma Blair, Jack Osbourne, Art Alexakis, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Montel Williams and more.

