Lionel Messi waves to fans from Paris airport window

Lionel Messi has arrived in Paris, having reportedly agreed a two-year deal with Paris St Germain.
The 34-year-old left Barcelona today, after a 21-year career with the club.
About an hour from Lionel Messi's arrival at France's Le Bourget airport on Tuesday Aug 10, 2021, supporters and media are in..
Highly-charged atmosphere at the Le Bourget, France, on Sunday Aug 8, 2021 as some Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans claim that they..