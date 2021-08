Three quarters of adults have been double-jabbed, Javid says

Three quarters of adults have received both doses of the Covid vaccine - according to Sajid Javid.

Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Milton Keynes, the British health secretary also suggested booster jabs will start being administered from September.

Report by Alibhaiz.

