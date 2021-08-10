American woman living in Australia reveals the ‘Aussie versions’ of famous U.S. brands

What is Burger King called in Australia?

It’s a question plenty of users are discussing now, thanks to one woman’s viral TikTok.The clip comes from a user named Sophia (@sophiainsydney), an American who now lives in Sydney, Australia.In her video, she explained what she thinks are the “Aussieversions” of famous American brands.“Here are some Australian brands that are the equivalent of American brands, in my opinion,” Sophia says at the start of her clip.The TikToker goes on to explain the difference between David Jones and MYER, which she says are like the Aussie versions of Nordstrom and Macy’s, respectively.She goes on to explain what she sees as the Australian equivalent of Best Buy (called JB Hi-Fi) and CVS (called Chemist Warehouse).She also adds a fun fact about Burger King, which is called Hungry Jack’s in Australia.

That one isn’t subjective — they’re actually the same restaurant.Australia is the only country in which Burger King goes by a totally different name.

Countries like France and Japan tend to just go by “Burger King France” or “Burger King Japan”.All of Sophia’s opinions sparked a reaction online.

Some Australian TikTokers chimed in to show their support