CCISD bus drivers get ready for the school year

AND YOU CAN BE A CROSSING GUARD TOO! TO APPLY, JUST REACH OUT TO YOUR SCHOOL AS A CAMPUS VOLUNTEER. THE CCISD POLICE DEPARTMENT DOES REQUIRE ALL CROSSING GUARDS PASS A BACKGROUND CHECK. REPORTING LIVE IN CORPUS CHRISTI, VICTORIA BALDERRAMA KRIS 6 SUNRISE. WITH THE START OF THE SCHOOL YEAR, MANY CCISD STUDENTS AREN'T ABLE TO BE TAKEN TO SCHOOL BY THEIR PARENTS, SO THAT MEANS TAKING THE BUS.

OUR KRIS6 NEWS REPORTER ANDREW CHRISTIANSEN SPOKE TO BUS DRIVERS WHO SAY THERE'S MORE TO THE JOB THAN JUST DRIVING. AS THE SONG GOES THE WHEELS ON THE BUS GO ROUND AND ROUND. AND FOR MARK JOHNSON WHO'S RETIRED AND IN TRAINING TO BE A BUS DRIVER, IT'S AN OPPORTUNITY TO GET TO KNOW THE KIDS IN THE COMMUNITY. Mark Johnson/Bus Driver: "I still wanted to do work and CCISD was hiring for bus drivers right away and I like being around kids, so I thought it was the best opportunity that's out there." BUT THE JOB ISN'T JUST ABOUT DRIVING. THINGS LIKE C-P-R AND FIRST AID TRAINING, CHECKING FOR OVERHANGING TREES AND PINPOINTING INACCURATE ADDRESSES IS ALSO A REQUIREMENT. AND THE JOB ALSO REQUIRES BUS DRIVERS TO SCOPE OUT THE NEIGHBORHOODS FOR CONSTRUCTION, HELPING BUS DRIVERS COME UP WITH ALTERNATIVE ROUTES. AND SAFETY IS KEY DURING A PANDEMIC IN ORDER TO KEEP KIDS SAFE. AND THAT'S RIGHT. CCISD IS HIRING. THE DIRECTOR OF TRANSPORTATION SAYING THE PANDEMIC CAUSED A BUS DRIVER SHORTAGE.

CURRENTLY THEY HAVE 80 BUS DRIVERS BUT NEED 40 MORE. Kyle Pelichet/CCISD Transportation Director: "We're interviewing as we receive those applications so anyone interested please apply. We'll be more than happy to speak with you and look forward to possibly coming on as one of our team members." AND JOHNSON, ONCE HE'S DONE TRAINING, HE'LL BE ASSIGNED A ROUTE, BECOMING A PART OF THE CCISD FAMILY. Mark Johnson/Bus Driver: "It's a good place to work for. My wife spent 32 years here as a teacher and enjoyed her job a lot so that's why I came over here. The personnel is very good."

CCISD DOESN'T REQUIRE A C-D-L LICENSE