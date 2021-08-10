Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, August 10, 2021

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: KIM

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:18s 0 shares 1 views
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: KIM
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: KIM

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Kimco Realty is now the #129 analyst pick, moving up by 10 spots.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Kimco Realty is now the #129 analyst pick, moving up by 10 spots.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Kimco Realty is showing a gain of 45.8%.

Related news coverage

Dow Analyst Moves: MRK

Dow Analyst Moves: MRK

Market News Video

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones..

Advertisement

More coverage

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MA

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MA

Market News Video

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index,..