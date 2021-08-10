To learn more about SEEDs for Autism call (602) 253-4471 or visit www.seedsforautism.org

From home, maybe you're hohad to find a completely dImagine having to do thatdisorder.

Please welcome ois Marianne Laroche, she ifounder of seeds for autisnonprofit helping to bridgadults with autism to go fso great to have you here.Why did you create it?

Ssiprogram for my brother whothe 70s with autism when tthat there were even lessto learn those skills thatable to be successful in cto find a job or to be invwe wanted to put somethinggoing to give him purpose,to work on those soft skiloccupied.

That wasn't goinbut had actual meat and mato grow.

Yeah, I love thatjust going to be a daycarein there and you're thereTalk a little bit about whyoung adults do day todayof different things that wa 14,000 square foot buildclassrooms, learning and twe also have a warehouse wto do woodworking and jeweand garden products that anotch.

It's not about strijust kind of, you know, cuart.

We're really making hthat are out there that anand give to their boss orAnd then we have the classstill continuing to learnhow to get through the tryliving.

And so it's very hI love it.

And seeds is anit stand for?

CDE stands feducation, exploration andthat's fantastic.

And youbackyard, right, with justAnd so in 2010 we startedto see if it was going tocome up with some great ida hit right off the bat bethem tools to use for thehere using this drill andwhat we're going to make aesteem and their pride justhe charts.

And then we haimagine it talks specificaenwh you give a young adulwith their social developmhands on and its activityactually, in the moment thshow them how to do somethit and then there's alwaysAnd so we continue to workcoordination and their finthere's so many things toand in the morning and mayskills class in the afternlooking for the communityyou know, people that areproducts that make great gum, items that they can acfacilities.

And so havinggo to our website, help usThank you so much Marianneto you.

If you would like