COVID-19 In Maryland: Aug. 10, 2021 (noon update)

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Maryland.
Howard County public schools will require masks for all students, staff and visitors in school buildings during the 2021-2022 academic year, effective immediately.
COVID-19 In Maryland: August 6, 2021 (Noon Update)
