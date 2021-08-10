Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Fans embrace COVID-19 changes at Gillette

Credit: WCVB
Duration: 01:52s 0 shares 5 views
Fans embrace COVID-19 changes at Gillette
Fans embrace COVID-19 changes at Gillette
Fans will see some new safety procedures in place at Gillette Stadium.

NEWSCENTER 5’S JOSH BROGADIRREPORTS NOFRW OM FOXBORO.JO:SH WE ARE ALMOST READY FORSOME FOOTBALL.YES, IT’S PRE-SEASON, BUT THISIS THE FIRST TIME NSFA WILL GETTO WATCH AAM GE HERE SINCEJANUARY 4, 2020.

Related news coverage

Advertisement