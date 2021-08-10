Audi Skysphere Concept reveal

Audi’s stunning SkySphere concept is a futuristic electric roadster whose wheelbase can be adjusted by 10 inches at the push of a button.

It’s a nimble sports car with rear-wheel steering in its short configuration and an autonomous grand tourer with a spacious cabin in its longest form.

It’s powered by a rear-mounted electric motor that develops 623 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, enough for a four-second sprint to 60 mph.

It’s not production-bound, but Audi notes it’s a preview of some of the technology it will put in its cars during the 2020s.

