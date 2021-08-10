Mom shares how she 'had the same baby twice'

Mom shares how she 'had the same baby twice'.This TikTok parent’s two kids were born 14 months apart, but they look so similar they could almost be twins!.This TikTok parent’s two kids were born 14 months apart, but they look so similar they could almost be twins!.Sheena Walters (@aria_and_luke) is a TikToker and parent of a 1-year-old named Luke and a 2-year-old named Aria.Sheena Walters (@aria_and_luke) is a TikToker and parent of a 1-year-old named Luke and a 2-year-old named Aria.Walters recently shared an adorable video revealing that, though they aren’t twins, Luke and Aria are almost identical to each other!.The video, which racked up 14 million views and counting, begins with a shot of Walters smiling at the camera.The video, which racked up 14 million views and counting, begins with a shot of Walters smiling at the camera.A caption reads, “I had the same baby twice.

Baby fever warning!”.In the first photo, side-by-side photos of Luke and Aria appear on-screen with Luke on the left and Aria on the right.Both babies have dazzlingly blue eyes, chubby cheeks, and curly hair.

The two children look remarkably similar.In the next set of photos, Luke and Aria would be difficult to tell apart if not for the different stuffed animals each child holds.In the next set of photos, Luke and Aria would be difficult to tell apart if not for the different stuffed animals each child holds.After a moment, the photos change again, revealing Luke and Aria once again staring into the camera with their identical blue eyes.While the two toddlers aren’t indistinguishable, they certainly look a lot alike!.Viewers could hardly believeLuke and Aria weren’t twins!.“You had twins, one just needed longer tummy time,” another viewer responded