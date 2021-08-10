Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

5 fun ways to upgrade ice cubes

Ice cubes are often a welcome addition tomost beverages.

But that clink in your drinkcan be more than just water.Here are 5 easy ways toupgrade your ice cube game.

1.

Flower Ice Cubes TikTok user y.na (@y.na__) has garnered over 600kfollowers for their aesthetic take on ice cubes.From strawberries to wildflowers, it’s beena while since ice cubes looked and tastedthis good!

As one user said, “I’m an ice eater.That looks like heaven to me”.2.

Matcha Ice CubesThis recipe from TikTok account Pique Tea (@pique)is made by freezing whisked matcha with creameror milk.

Sometimes the tea is best served cold.3.

Fruity Ice CubesThis recipe from TikTok user Chef Nancy(@chefnancyg) is an easy way to incorporatea serving of fresh fruit.4.

Mini Coffee CubesThis hack from TikTok account StationCold Brew Coffee (@stationcoldbrew) involvesfreezing any leftover coffee overnight.They also look good enough to enjoy without coffee.As one user put it, “I would eat them like candy lol”.5.

Soda CubesNever worry about watered-down sodaagain with this hack from TikTok userMelissa Johnson (@bestfriendsforfrosting).To make these soda ice-cubes, just pour your favoritesoda into your favorite ice tray and freeze away