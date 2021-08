The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Spends Record-Tying 87 Weeks on Billboard Hot 100 | Billboard News

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" adds another honor to its already historic Billboard Hot 100 run, spending a record-tying 87th week on the chart (dated Aug.

14).

It equals the run of Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive," which logged its time on the tally in 2012-14.