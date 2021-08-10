New York governor Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment claims

New York’s governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of Covid-19.The three-term governor’s decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced as momentum built in the legislature to remove him by impeachment.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Says He Will Resign, Kathy Hochul to Take Over
HNGN
