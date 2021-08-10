New York governor Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment claims
New York’s governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of Covid-19.The three-term governor’s decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced as momentum built in the legislature to remove him by impeachment.