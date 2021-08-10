Barbie Faces Backlash After ‘Inclusive’ Olympics Collection Has No Asian Representation

Mattel collaborated with the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 organizers to release the new line of dolls in February 2020.

The collection, dedicated to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, includes five dolls participating in the new sports that were added to the games this year.

Those sports include surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing, baseball/softball and karate.

But during the collection's repromotion last month, people were quick to notice the lack of an Asian Barbie.

Numerous people questioned how the toy company could exclude Asians since the Games were hosted in Tokyo.

In addition to the fact that several Asian American Pacific Islanders, including Sunisa Lee, won medals for Team USA.

Mattel renders #AsianAmericans invisible while touting 'most diverse doll line yet,' highlighting an Asian country, featuring #Barbie in Japanese karate uniform, [and] branding each doll 'Tokyo official, Drue Kataoka, Japanese American visual artist, via Twitter.

Previously, Barbie released a doll modeled after tennis player Naomi Osaka, which sold out in hours.

The company has yet to clarify why its Tokyo 2020 lineup dropped the ball when it comes to representing Asians