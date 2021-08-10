Security camera catches 'porch pirate' stealing neighbor's food
Security camera catches 'porch pirate' stealing neighbor's food.A dog was caught in the act on a neighbor's security cameras.The so-called "porch pirate" was out on the prowl, hunting for snacks.TikToker @watchstich curates feel-good viral videos from around the web.The account featured footage of the adorable canine thief."On an evening stroll, Max stole a box of his neighbor's jerky.

All that was found were the wrappers," @watchstich said.The black and white footage showed the fluffy bandit as he nabbed a box of treats, then went on his way.TikTokers were smitten with the covert pooch."I couldn't be upset either.

Cutest little thief," one person commented