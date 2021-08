2022 NISSAN FRONTIER, A FIRST DRIVE

Bumper2Bumpertv got a chance to experience the difference in the mountains of Utah and noted this generation comes ready to work.

Nissan went all in for the 2022 Frontier midsize truck.

AT A TIME WHEN OTHERS IN THE MIDSIZE TRUCK SEGMENT SEEM INTENT ON ENLARGING THEIR HOLDINGS AND FOOTPRINT NISSAN IS TRYING VERY HARD TO STAY TRUE TO A MANAGEABLE SIZED VEHICLE.

THE 2022 MODEL COMES IN EITHER A KING CAB OR THE MORE POPULAR CREW CAB CONFIGURATION IN RECOGNITION OF HOW PICK UP TRUCKS ARE USED THESE DAYS.

WHAT YOU GET IN THE FRONTIER IS A DISTINCTLY NISSAN LOOK WITH A BOLD FRONT END, SHARING THE BRANDS UPDATED LOGO.

UNDER THE HOOD WHERE THE WORK GETS DONE THERE IS A 3.8 LITER V6 ENGINE THAT WAS INTRODUCED IN 2020.

ON PAPER IT IS RATED AT 310 HORSEPOWER AND 281 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

IT HAS BEEN TWEAKED TO MAKE UP FOR THE LACK OF A SPORT MODE, COMMONLY FOUND IN MANY CROSSOVERS AND SUV’S.So, we did calibrate the engine and transmission to have somewhat of a built-in sport mode.

So as a customer you don’t have to do anything to activate sport mode except when the vehicle senses you’re driving a little more aggressively.

It will kind of change you into that mode.

To give you the more on demand power.

And hold you in different gears, put you in different gears.

THAT ENGINE IS MATED TO A NEW 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION THAT HANDLES THE TORQUE BAND FROM THE LOW END ALL THE WAY TO CRUISING SPEED WITH LITTLE EFFORT.

THIS FRONTIER HAS AMPLE ROOM IN THE FRONT SEAT FOR PASSENGERS OF VARYING SIZES.

THERE IS ENOUGH ROOM IN THE REAR FOR ADULTS, BUT DON’T EXPECT TO STRETCH OUT BACK THERE.

THE INTERIOR CABIN, WHILE NOT WHISPER QUIET DAMPENS OUTSIDE NOISE TO THE POINT THAT CONVERSATION CAN OCCUR WITHOUT HAVING TO SHOUT.

BUT HOW MUCH WORK CAN IT DO?

WELL, THE STANDARD BED IS FIVE FEET LONG AND COMES WITH WORK LIGHTS BUILT IN FOR THE TIMES WHEN THEY ARE NEEDED.

A TOP GRADE OPTION WE LIKED IS THE 115 VOLT OUTLET IN THE CARGO BED WHICH CAN SERVE MULTIPLE USES.

(NAT SOT) WITH AN ON DEMAND FOUR WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM THE FRONTIER IS CAPABLE OF SERIOUS OFF ROADING AS WE FOUND IN THE MOUNTAINS NORTH OF PROVO UTAH.

COMBINED WITH HILL DESCENT AND HILL CLIMB ASSIST IT FELT CONFIDENT AS WE MADE OUR WAY THROUGH SOME PRETTY TOUGH TERRAIN.

FOR THOSE WHO ONLY NEED TWO WHEEL DRIVE THE PRO X TRIM LEVEL MEETS THAT NEED WHILE OFFERING THE REST OF THE POWER AND TECHNOLOGY AVAILABLE ON THE FRONTIER.

OUR IMPRESSION OF THE LATEST GENERATION OF THE FRONTIER IS THAT NISSAN IS MAINTAINING THE LEGACY OF THE ORIGINAL HARD BODY PLATFORM WITH A LOT MORE STYLE, POWER AND TECH CAPABiLITY THAN EXPECTED.

I’M GREG MORRISON.