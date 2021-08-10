Raven’s QB Lamar Jackson Still Not Sold on Vaccine, Despite Two Bouts With COVID-19

On Monday, Lamar Jackson spoke briefly at a post-practice press conference about his return to the Baltimore Ravens’ training camp.

The 24-year-old star quarterback was out of practice for 10 days after catching COVID-19.

It is the second time he has contracted the virus in the past eight months.

Jackson first tested positive in November 2020 and missed a game because of it.

During both bouts with COVID-19, Jackson reportedly experienced flu-like symptoms and extreme fatigue.

When asked by a reporter whether he’d now consider getting vaccinated, Jackson remained noncommittal.

I got to talk to my team about this and see how they feel about it.

Keep learning as much as I can about it.

We’ll go from there … We’ll see.

Talking to the doctors.

We’ll see, Lamar Jackson, via ESPN.

He was pressed further by another reporter, who asked him if he was concerned about setting a “good example.”.

I want to inspire the kids and I want to inspire the community, but you know at the same time … people are going to feel however they want to feel about certain situations and you just have to go about it however you want to go about it, Lamar Jackson, via ESPN.

Jackson reiterated his vaccination stance again towards the end of the press conference, saying he believed it to be a “personal decision.”.

I'm just going to keep my feelings to my family and myself.

I'm focused on getting better right now.

I can't dwell on that right now ... how everybody else feels.

Just trying to get back to the right routine, Lamar Jackson, via ESPN.

Last month, Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that about 90 percent of the Baltimore team was vaccinated.

The Ravens have their first preseason game next Saturday against the New Orleans Saints.