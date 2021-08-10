Number Of Breakthrough COVID Cases Nears 10,000 In Mass.

Numbers released by Massachusetts health officials show most fully vaccinated people are protected against COVID-19.
WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields reports.
Numbers released by Massachusetts health officials show most fully vaccinated people are protected against COVID-19.
WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields reports.
Experts Look at Why, Fully-Vaccinated People, Are Still Getting Infected With COVID-19.
Experts Look at Why, Fully-Vaccinated..
Today, China reported its highest daily number of local coronavirus cases in months as mass testing and contact tracing campaigns..