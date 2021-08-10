Man catches 'creepy' fish with 'human face'

Mother Nature really got weird when sheconcocted this bizarre underwater creature.On August 3, fisherman Nathan Martincaught the nine-pounder known as a sheepsheadfish for its resemblance to a sheep's muzzle.It's also sometimes called a "convict fish"due to its black and white stripes.

Jennette'sPier, where the fish was captured, posted aphoto of the bizarre creature on Facebook.Martin held the sheepshead fish with its mouthopen to reveal rows of teeth that looked too muchlike human molars and incisors for comfort."What a human face," one person commented.

"RUN!"another wrote.

"Creepy... very creepy," a user said.While sheepshead fish are often huntedfor sport, they are actually edible fish."It's a very good fight when you're fightingon the line, it's a really good catch, and it tastesvery good," Martin said according to BBC.Sheepshead fish developed their enamel-coated teethfor similar reasons to humans — to be able to crushfood, like shellfish, mollusks and crustaceans.They typically develop three rows of teethon their upper jaw and two rows in theirlower jaw.

Full-grown sheepshead fishcan become up to three feet long