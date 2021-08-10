Mom faces ridicule from family over her children’s ‘expensive’ outfit choices

A woman's sister-in-law (SIL) disapprovesof her financial choices.

She asked Reddit's"Am I the A******" forum for advice.She is a plastic surgeon, while her husband isa neurosurgeon, so they are financially stable."Yesterday, we hosted dinner at our houseto celebrate father-in-law's birthday, andmany family members came, including SIL …My daughters were dressed formally”.“Later in the evening … [SIL] pulled me aside and askedme why did I allow my girls to wear those clothes”.“she said that teenagers shouldn’t wear expensiveclothing if they didn’t buy them with their own money.I told her ... they work for it by getting good grades”.“She told me that it was not fair and that her kidsalways asked her to buy them stuff from the samebrands … She said that I needed to stop buying themthose clothes, and everything would be fine”.The Reddit poster disagreed with hersister-in-law, but things quickly escalated.“[SIL] started calling me a selfishbrat ... She just cussed me out and wentto the table to continue eating”.Reddit users thought the sister-in-law wasbeing insecure.

"Imagine telling someone whowent through med school they don't knowwhat hard work is," a user commented