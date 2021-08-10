Beyoncé Opens Up About ‘Generational Trauma’ and Setting Boundaries in New Interview

Ahead of her 40th birthday, Queen Bey gave a rare insight into her life while speaking with 'Harper's Bazaar.'.

My 30s were about starting my family and my life becoming more than my career, Beyoncé, via 'Harper's Bazaar'.

I worked to heal generational trauma and turned my broken heart into art that would help move culture forward and hopefully live far beyond me.

My 30s were about digging deeper, Beyoncé, via 'Harper's Bazaar'.

I want this next decade to be about celebration, joy, and giving and receiving love.

I want to give all the love I have to the people who love me back, Beyoncé, via 'Harper's Bazaar'.

Beyoncé also explained how she made the choice to draw a line between her work and her personal life.

I’ve fought to protect my sanity and my privacy because the quality of my life depended on it, Beyoncé, via 'Harper's Bazaar'.

A lot of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust.

Those who don’t know me and have never met me might interpret that as being closed off, Beyoncé, via 'Harper's Bazaar'.

Beyoncé joins a growing list of celebrities who've opened up about their own mental health.

Including Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and Meghan Markle.

