Pro-vaccine, anti-mandate: The backlash against Virginia college COVID rules

COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATES ARE AOTH TOPIC OF DEBATE ACROSSVIRGINIA AND THE REST OF THECOUNTRY...AS SOME EMPLOYERSARE NOW REQUIRING WORKERS TO GETIMMUNIZED.THE SHOTS ARE ALSO MANDATORY ATMORE THAN TWO DOZEN COLLEGES ANDUNIVERSITIES IN THECOMMONWEALTH...FOR STUDENTS WHO WISH TO RETURNTO CAMPUS IN A FEW WEEKS.<JIBAND WHILE MANY ARE ALL FORIT...OTHERS ARE PUSHING BACK.INCLUDING A GROUP OF PARENTS ANDSTUDENTS WHOINSIST THEY ARE PRO-VACCINE.

DEVON SMITH BLEEDS MAROON AND ORANGE. "I'VE BEEN PART OF THE HOKIE FAMLIY FOR 22 YEARS." SO, WHEN THE VIRGINIA TECH ALUMNA AND FORMER FACULTY MEMBER MADE THE DECISION TO LEAVE HER FULL TIME JOB LAST YEAR AND INVEST HER SAVINGS IN GRAD SCHOOL THE CHOICE WAS CLEAR. "I LOVE THE SCHOOL." BUT SHE SAYS THAT BOND WAS BROKEN BY A DECISION THE SCHOOL ANNOUNCED IN JUNE. "THE INVESTMENT THAT I'VE MADE, IS SUNK." V-T IS ONE OF DOZENS OF UNIVERSITIES AND COLLEGES ACROSS THE COMMONWEALTH THAT ARE MANDATING COVID-19 VACCINATIONS AS A CONDITION OF ADMISSIONS THIS YEAR...FOLLOWING AN "OFFICIAL OPINION" HANDED DOWN IN APRIL BY ATTORNEY GENERAL MARK HERRING. "THIS MANDATE IS BAD BUSINESS. IT IS ASKING PEOPLE TO MAKE HEALTH DECISIONS, MEDICAL DECISIONS, WITHOUT CONSULTING THEIR PHYSICIANS, IT IS SEGREGATING THE STUDENTS AND FACULTY WHO DO NOT PARTICIPATE, FOR WHATEVER REASON FOR RECOGNIZED RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS RECOGNIZED MEDICAL EXEMPTIONS. IT IS TAKING THEM OUT OF THE MAIN POPULATION." AND IT'S PUSHED SMITH OUT OF THE HOKIE POPULATION..SHE SAYS SHE'S MADE THE DIFFICULT DECISION TO DISENROLL THIS FALL. "IT WAS REALLY IMPORTANT FOR ME." V-C-U STUDENT ELLIE MUNNIKHUYSEN SAYS SHE COULDN'T WAIT FOR HER TURN TO STAND IN THIS LINE AND ROLL UP HER SLEEVE. "THIS IS MY VACCINE CARD" SHE SAYS--COMPLYING WITH THE SCHOOL'S MANDATE.

MAKESHER FEELLIKE SHE'S DOING HER PART TOKEEP HER PEERS SAFE."I CAN UNDERSTAND, YOU KNOW,SAYING LIKE, THEY DON'T HAVE ARIGHT TO MANDATE IT.BUT I ALSO THINK THAT, YOU KNOW,THIS ISA UNIVERSITY YOU ARE PAYING TOGOTO, AND SO YOU WILL HAVE TOABIDE BY THEIR RULES AND KIND OFTHE MEASURES THAT THEY'RETAKING." "IT'S ADMIRABLE, IFSOMEONE ISWILLING TO TAKE ON THAT SKRI TOTHEMSELVES, TO BENEFIT OTHERS.BUT IT'S STILL NOT RIGHT TOFORCESOMEONE TO DO THAT." MARK LEONEIS TAKING THATMESSAGE ONLINE.."IT WAS A GUTPUNCH." "IT JUST TOOK ALL MYFREEDOM AWAY." THE REACTIONTHEFATHER OF THREE HAD AFTERLEARNING HIS COLLEGE-AGEDSON AND DAUGHTER WOULD BEREQUIRED TO BE VACCINATEDTHIS SCHOOL YEAR.HE AND OTHERPARENTS STARTED THIS GO FUNDME--TO COVER LEGAL REPRESENTATION TOCHALLENGE THE A-G'S STANCE ONTHE ISSUE.IT'S RAISED MORE THAN23-THOUSANDDOLLARS AND HAS BEEN SHARED MORETHAN ONEHO TUSAND TIMES."EVEN IF YOU GRANT THAT THERE'SAN EMERGENCY, WE HAVE TO, WECAN'T JUST THROW OUTTHE CONSTITUTION, EVEN THOUGH WEHAVE TO BE THOUGHTFULABOUT THIS AND BALANCE,INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS ANDRESPONSIBILITIES AGAINST THERIGHTS OF THE STATE TO COERCEPEOPLE AND TO REQUIRE THINGSTHAT INTERFERE WITH PEOPLE'SFREEDOM." "I SUPPORT THECOLLEGES ANDUNIVERSITIES MANDATING SHOTS.YOU KNOW, WE'RE ALL VECTORS.WHEN WE HAVEN'T BEEN VACCINATED,WE CAN CARRY THE VIRUS.AND ASLONG AS THERE ARE VECTORS, LIKEYOU AND ME, IF WE HAVEN'T BEENVACCINATED, THIS IS HOW VIRUSESSURVIVE, THEY MUTATE.""I AM PRO VACCINE; I AM PROMEDICINE.BUT IT NEEDS TO BE DONE THERIGHT WAY."SMITH SAYS UNTIL THEN-- SHEWON'TBE FINISHING HER MASTER'SDEGREE..AT THE ONLY SCHOOL SHE KNOWS.I THINK THAT COMMON SENSE WILLHAVE TO PREVAIL AT SOME POINT,OR THESE SCHOOLS AREGOING TO BE SO ELITE, THATTHEY'RE NOT, IT WILL NOT DESERVETO BE CALLED A PUBLIC UNIVERSITYANYMORE." NEW AT 11-- WHICHAREA UNIVERSITY FEELS IT'S"APPROPRIATE" TO WAIT ON THEMANDATE UNTIL FULL F-D-AAPPROVAL..AND AMERICA'S BESTKNOWN INFECTIOUS DISEASE DOCWEIGHS INWORKING FOR