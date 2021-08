Cajuns ranked No. 23 in preseason coaches poll

LOUISIANA FOOTBALL EARNED THEIRFIRST TOP 25 RANKING SINCE 1943.NOW ENTERING THIS SEASON... THECAJUNS DON'T NEED AN UPSETIN WTO BE INVITED TOTHE CLUB.U-L... COMING IN AT NUMBER 23 INTHE PRESEASON USA TODAY COACHESPOLLRELEASED TUESDAY.

THIS IS THECAJUNS FIRST RANKING IN AMAJOR PRESEASON POLL IN PROGRAMHISTORY.LOUISIANA OPENS THE SEASON ATTEXAS... WHO'S RANKED 4 SPOTSAHEAD AT 19.BUT U-L IS NOT CONCERNED ABOUTTHE NUMBER NEXT TO THEIR NAME.THE RANKING THING IS ALWAYS ABIG PART OF FOOTBALL.

WE LIKEGOING OUT EVERY WEEK ANDWINNING.

WE JUST SEE US AS AFOOTBALL TEAM TRYING TO GETBETTEREVERY WEEK.LSU ALSO LANDED IN THE PRESEASONPOLL AT NUMBER 13.