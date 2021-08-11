Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield
Duration: 00:29s 0 shares 1 views
Deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield
Deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 11:15 a.m.

Tuesday in the 200 block of Eye Street between 2nd and 3rd streets.

ARE INVESTIGATING ADEADLY SHOOTING IN CENTRALBAKERSFIELD.ACCORDING TO B-P-D -- OFFICERSRESPONDED TO REPORTS OF ASHOOTING AT 11:15 THIS MORNINGON EYE STREET BETWEEN D 2NAND 3RD STREETS.OFFICIALS SAY OFFICERSOU FND AMAN WITH GUNOTSHWOUNDS... AND HE WAS DECLAREDDEAD AT THE SCENE.B-P-D SAYING THERE WAS NOINFORMATION ON A SUSPECT AT THISTIME.THIS IS A DEVEPILONG STORY -- WEWILL HAVE THE LATESTUPDATES ONLINE AT OUR WEBSITETURN TO 23 DOT C.