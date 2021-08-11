DC's Stargirl S02E02 Summer School

DC's Stargirl 2x02 "Summer School: Chapter Two" Season 2 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - UNEXPECTED ARRIVALS — Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house.

Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) and Pat (Luke Wilson) become concerned after a visit from a mysterious antiques collector named Richard Swift (guest star Jonathan Cake).

Elsewhere, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) puts her plan in motion.

Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star.

Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (202).

Original airdate 8/17/2021.