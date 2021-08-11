Community weighs in on Kalamazoo OIR report

RELEASED ON FRIDAY AHEAD OFTONIGHT'S VIRTUAL MEETING HOSTEDBY THE KALAMAZOO CITY COMMISSIONAND CITIZENS PUBLIC SAFETYREVIEW AND APPEALS BOARD.

FOX17's LAUREN KUMMER LISTENED TOTHAT DISCUSSION ANDHAS MORE ON WHAT SOME COMMUTNIYMEMBERS HAD TO SAY ABOUT THEREPORT'SFINDINGS.COMMUNITY MEMBERS AND ACTIVISTSSAYING THEY'RE DISAPPOINTED BYTHE RESULTS OFTHE THIRD PARTY'S ONE-HUNDRED-11PAGE REPORT.SOME EVEN VOICING THEY THOUGHTTHE 75- THOUSAND DOLLARPRICE TAG O TCONDUCT THEINVESTIGATION WAS A WASTE OFTAXPAYER DOLLARS.TC Custard Community ActivistIt definiteyl shed some lightin a way where I think we wereleft wtih more questions thanwe did answers.8s FIVE COMMUNITYMEMBERS CALLING INTO THE TUESDAYMEETING TO SHARE THEIR THOUGHTSON THE RESULTS.

ONE OF THOSEWAS COMMUNITYACTIVIST T.C.

CUSTARD WHO WASTHERE AS EVENTS UNFOLDED LASTSUMMER.

Custard -After reading through 111 pagesof a report.

I feel like theycoddled, the information, I feltthey coddled the story.10s THAT'S HOW MANY OF THEOTHER PUBLIC COMMENTERS FELT ASWELL.First public commenter at aroundThis report had a lot of flaswand a lot oferrors where things were notdiscussed.

Ifelt as much as we paid for thisstudy tobe done, this group should havepressedon Kalamazoo Public Safety togive moredetails, to give more findings,to give moreupdates, to give more of theirreports.WHILE THE REPORT LISTED 40RECOMMENDATION S AFTER REVIEWINGSEVERAL INCIDENTS THAT TOOKPLACE BETWEEN MAY 30TH ANDAUGUST 15TH, CUSTARD SAYING SHEFELT LIKETHERE WAS NOT ENOUGHTRANSPARENCY.Custard -There was, you know, parts ofit where therewas some extreme bias, andthat's whereI felt like thoserecommendationscould have been dug deeper bygettingmore information.9s CUSTARD ADDING SHE'SINTERESTED IN SEEING HOW THERECOMMENDATION S ARE IMPLEMENTEDAND HOW THE CITYMOVES FORWARD NOTING A CHANGEIN LEADERSHIP MAY BEIMPORTANT.

Custard -I do want people to get back onthe board.The reality of it is this is notjust a moment.This is something that we got tocontinue toapply pressure to a jundst stayaware.9sFOX 17 DID REACH OUT TO THEKALAMAZOO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLICSAFETY IN REQUEST FOR ANINTERVIEW REGARDING THE REPORTBUT THEY DID NOT GET BACKTO US.

