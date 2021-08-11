Superman & Lois S01E15 Last Sons of Krypton

Superman & Lois 1x15 "Last Sons of Krypton" Season 1 Episode 15 Promo (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE DIRECTED BY TOM CAVANAGH - In the action-packed season finale, Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber, “Degrassi: The Next Generation”).

Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) agree to stay to help General Lane (Dylan Walsh).

Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Wole Parks and Adam Rayner also star.

(115).

The episode was directed by Tom Cavanagh with story by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci and teleplay by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

Original airdate 8/17/2021.