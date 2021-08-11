Senate passes trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

The Senate approved a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday.
Billions will go towards modernizing roads, bridges, improving the nation's electric vehicle charging stations to high-speed internet systems.
After months of negotiations, the Senate has passed a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
A trillion-dollar infrastructure plan is headed to the U.S. House after a bipartisan vote in the Senate, but Florida's two Senators..