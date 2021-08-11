2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Exterior Design

Another highlight of the revised SANTA FE is the new third generation vehicle platform from Hyundai.

It not only enables the seamless integration of the electrified drive train, but also creates a remarkably generous interior space with hardly any changes to the external dimensions: The Hyundai SANTA FE is the leader in its class in terms of leg and headroom on the rear seat bench.

This also applies to the plug-in hybrid, which, like all other SANTA FE variants, can optionally be ordered as a seven-seater “Seven”, despite the additionally built-in battery pack.

The Hyundai SANTA FE plug-in hybrid, which is extensively equipped as standard, can be further upgraded with three attractive packages.

The trend package also includes leather seats, full LED projection headlights and LED taillights, as well as steering wheel heating.

The Prime package also offers extras such as seat heating at the rear, ventilated front seats with memory function (driver's seat only), an electrically adjustable seat cushion extension, a tailgate that opens and closes at the push of a button, a head-up display and automatic level control on the rear axle .