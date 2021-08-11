Saif - Kareena BASHED For Naming 2nd Son Jehangir | Name Controversy

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Mercilessly Trolled Over Rumours Of Naming Second Child ‘Jehangir.
What's you take on it?
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Mercilessly Trolled Over Rumours Of Naming Second Child ‘Jehangir.
What's you take on it?
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kappor were trending on Twitter today after it was reported by a media outlet that the name of their..
In July Kareena Kapoor’s father, Randhir Kapoor told a media outlet that the little munchkin is called ‘Jeh’ by his parents.