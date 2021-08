Joe Biden urges Afghan leaders to fight against Taliban | Withdrawing US troops | Oneindia News

US President Joe Biden urged Afghanistan’s leaders to fight for their homeland; Today, Lok Sabha was adjourned indefinitely today, bringing an end to the tumultuous Monsoon session of Parliament; Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu broke down today in the house while reading out a statement; A study on mixing Covishield and Covaxin, the two main vaccines used in India's COVID-19 vaccination programme, has been given the go-ahead by DCGI.

