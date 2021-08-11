Biden defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan

President Joe Biden has defended his decision to pull US forces out of Afghanistan, insisting he does not regret his decision, as the situation rapidly deteriorates and the Taliban accelerate gains across the country.Reiterating the argument he has made for months, Mr Biden said the US has spent spent more than a trillion dollars in 20 years and lost thousands of American troops to death and injury there.He said the US and its allies have trained and equipped more then 300,000 Afghan forces and now "they've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation".