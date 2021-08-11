Parents and Teachers Feel Anxious About the New School Year

Parents and teachers alike are feeling anxious about the upcoming school year after the pandemic.
Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Office Depot.
You could sense the kids eagerness to get back in the classroom, in front of their teachers and surrounded by friends.