Ravi Shastri to step down as Team India’s head coach | Oneindia News

Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri will step down after the ICC T20 World Cup to be held later this year.
Shastri was made the full-time coach in 2017 before the Indian board re-appointed him in 2019.
#RaviShastri #RahulDravid #BCCI
Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri will step down after the ICC T20 World Cup to be held later this year.
Shastri was made the full-time coach in 2017 before the Indian board re-appointed him in 2019.
#RaviShastri #RahulDravid #BCCI
India women’s hockey team head coach Sjoerd Marijne broke down in tears after Rani Rampal led side sealed a place in the..
Team India head coach Ravi Shastri's tenure along with other members of the support staff is set to end after the ICC T20 World Cup..