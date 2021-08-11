Ravi Shastri to step down as Team India’s head coach | Oneindia News

Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri will step down after the ICC T20 World Cup to be held later this year.

Shastri was made the full-time coach in 2017 before the Indian board re-appointed him in 2019.

