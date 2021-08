Delhi Court acquits Arvind Kejriwal in the assault case of bureaucrat Anshu Prakash | Oneindia News

A Delhi court has acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 9 other AAP MLAs in a 2018 case of alleged assault on then Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

