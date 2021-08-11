'The Bachelorette' Katie Thurston Engaged To Blake Moynes

Katie Thurston's journey on "The Bachelorette" came to an end on Monday night after Hamilton, Ont.
Resident Blake Moynes got down on one knee and proposed.
ET Canada has all the details on what's next for the newly-engaged couple.
"I'd do it all over again if it meant I'd get to be with him," says Katie Thurston of her journey to finding love