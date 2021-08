Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard Preview 'Family Game Fight!'

Get ready to gather the entire family for the new competition series, "Family Game Fight”.

Hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard tell ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante what audiences can expect from the new series.

Plus, the couple shared what their kids thought of their new hosting duties.

Tune in to the series premiere of "Family Game Fight!" Wednesday, Aug.

11 at 9 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.