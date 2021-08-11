Happy Birthday, Viola Davis!

Happy Birthday, Viola Davis!.

Viola Davis turns 56 years old today.

Here are five facts you may not have known about the actress.

1.

She received an Oscar nomination for less than 10 minutes of screen time.

2.

She is the first black actress to win the Triple Crown of Acting with an Oscar, Emmy and Tony.

3.

Davis is one of six siblings.

4.

When it comes to acting, she prefers the theater.

5.

One of her favorite roles was her portrayal as serial killer Terry Randolph on 'Law & Order: Criminal Intent.'.

Happy Birthday, Viola Davis!