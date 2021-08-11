Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, August 19, 2021

Top 10 Great Japanese Games That Should Come to the America

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:21s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Great Japanese Games That Should Come to the America
Top 10 Great Japanese Games That Should Come to the America

Do these video game publishers just NOT want to make money?

For this list, we’re looking at awesome Japanese games that haven’t been officially released outside Japan; games with fan-made translations are allowed.

Do these video game publishers just NOT want to make money?

For this list, we’re looking at awesome Japanese games that haven’t been officially released outside Japan; games with fan-made translations are allowed.

Our countdown includes “Tokimeki Memorial” (1994), “Shin Megami Tensei II” (1994), “Dragon Quest X” (2012), “Valkyria Chronicles III” (2011), “Mother 3” (2006) and more!

Related news coverage

Advertisement