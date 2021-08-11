Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, August 23, 2021

Top 10 Funniest Songs By Comedians Ever

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 14:39s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Funniest Songs By Comedians Ever
Top 10 Funniest Songs By Comedians Ever

We will never get tired of hearing these hilarious tracks.

For this list, we'll be ranking the funniest or most enduring original tunes that were written and performed by comics.

We will never get tired of hearing these hilarious tracks.

For this list, we'll be ranking the funniest or most enduring original tunes that were written and performed by comics.

Our countdown includes "Albi the Racist Dragon", "I'm on a Boat", "The Chanukah Song", and more!