Samsung says 'the future is foldable' as it unveils new smartphones
Samsung has declared “the future is foldable” as the technology giant unveiled its latest generation of folding phones.In a shake-up to its smartphone portfolio, the firm has opted against launching a new version of its popular Galaxy Note large-screen device this year, instead announcing the flexible-screened Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3.