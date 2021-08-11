Idris Elba Cast as Knuckles in Upcoming 'Sonic' Sequel

Idris Elba, Cast as Knuckles, in Upcoming 'Sonic' Sequel.

IGN reports that Idris Elba has confirmed that he will voice Knuckles the Echidna in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2.'.

In an Instagram post, Elba shared a picture of Knuckles' iconic fist, seemingly confirming that he has signed on to the cast.

Elba captioned the post, "Knock, knock..." and included the hashtags #SonicMovie2 and #Knuckles.

He also tweeted the same image.

More of Sonic's friends, like Tails, are expected to play a prominent role in the sequel.

Earlier this year, a leak suggested that Knuckles would join the cast as well.

In the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' games, Knuckles is an ally and sometimes an enemy of Sonic.

According to IGN, as a member of the Echidna clan, Knuckles is tasked with protecting the Master Emerald.

Fans will have to wait until April of 2022 to see which side Knuckles is on when the 'Sonic' sequel is released.

Elba's most recent performance is in DC and James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' which is currently in theaters and on HBO Max.

