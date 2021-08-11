Experts Look at Why Fully-Vaccinated People Are Still Getting Infected With COVID-19

CNBC reports that so-called “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases among those who are fully vaccinated continue to occur.

Experts note a number of reasons this is happening, including the highly-contagious Delta variant.

First, none of the vaccines deployed in the U.S. or Europe are 100% effective at preventing infection.

CNBC also points out that it remains unclear how long immunity from coronavirus lasts following vaccination.

Preliminary data out of Israel published in late July found that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was only 40.5% effective at preventing symptomatic disease.

Israel's Health Ministry reported that the data found that having two doses of the shot still provided strong protection against severe illness and hospitalization.

The same analysis also appeared to show a waning effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, dropping over time.

However, a different study in England found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease caused by the Delta variant.

NBC News has found that at least 125,000 fully-vaccinated Americans have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those, 1,400 fully-vaccinated individuals have died.

NBC points out that the 125,682 breakthrough cases represented less than 0.08% of the 164.2 million-plus people who have been fully vaccinated since the start of the year